Speak out against sexual harassment, urges 2005 Unduk Ngadau

KOTA KINABALU: 2005 Unduk Ngadau, Mandy Nandu, urged anyone going through sexual harassment to be brave enough and have the courage to speak out.

She was commenting on the allegation of sexual misconduct that took place during the 2021 state-level Harvest Festival Unduk Ngadau.

“With whatever that is being circulated in the social media, I sincerely hope that anyone going through what she went through during the recent said event, or anything similar would be brave enough and have the courage to speak out. It is not easy to speak up.

“The feeling of shame, fear and victim blaming, and these young girls might be afraid to share, afraid of being threatened, afraid of being judged … Girls, this kind of incident should not be tolerated and should brought to justice. Keep your chin up. Stand for your right,” she said in her Facebook post.

Mandy, who was also Miss Earth Malaysia 2009, said it is important to ensure the safety, dignity and wellbeing of all contestants in the culturally important event and must be guaranteed by the organizing committee in future to avoid any future incident.

“I stand behind the victim for her courage and bravery. Kudos to the girl for standing her right by reporting the incident to the authority, and I strongly support her move to continue to fight for it.

“I hope more organisations will stand firmly behind her, to defend, to support, to protect, and not to condemn her,” she said.

The just concluded state-level Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan beauty pageant has been hit by allegations that a contestant had allegedly been molested by a member of the organising team

Police are investigating into the claims after a police report purportedly lodged by one of the contestants was posted online.

Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) on Wednesday announced the suspension of a member following a sexual harassment report against him.