Swak backs federal govt’s steps over China’s intrusion into Msian airspace

KUCHING (June 3): The Sarawak government has expressed its unequivocal support to the steps taken by the federal government over the intrusion of Chinese air force aircraft into Malaysian airspace.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari said this includes the summoning of the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to give an explanation for the intrusion.

“The state government of Sarawak expresses its concern over the recent intrusion of 16 aircraft belonging to the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) of the People’s Republic of China into Malaysian airspace in the Malaysian Maritime Zone (MMZ). This incident occurred just over the Luconia Shoals located nearly 110km off the coast of Sarawak.

“It is pertinent that serious action be taken by the federal government to ensure such incidents do not reoccur in the future to protect and uphold the sovereignty, dignity, and integrity of the country,” he said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said it will issue a diplomatic note to the government of China to protest against the instruction of the Chinese air force craft.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein in a statement said the ministry will also summon the Ambassador of China to Malaysia to explain regarding this breach of Malaysian airspace and sovereignty by 16 aircraft belonging to PLAAF.

He also said that he will relay Malaysia’s serious concern on the matter to his counterpart in China.

Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) chief Gen Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad said RMAF on May 31 detected 16 aircraft from PLAAF flying close to the national airspace over the Malaysian Maritime Zone (MMZ).

He said the suspicious flight of the PLAAF aircraft was detected by the RMAF Air Defence Radar from the Air Defence Centre in Sarawak at 11.53am.