UTCs in Sarawak to be closed from June 4-14

KUCHING (June 3): The Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) in Sarawak will be closed between June 4 and 14 in light of the nationwide total lockdown to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

State Implementation Monitoring Unit director Raya Aida Abdul Karim said the decision to close the UTC in Kuching, Sibu and Miri is in line with the directive dated May 31 issued by the Ministry of Finance.

“I have been instructed to inform that the UTCs in Sarawak will be closed from June 4 to 14 throughout the nationwide total lockdown period,” she said in a statement dated June 2.

Raya Aida said the counters at all UTCs in Sarawak will resume their operations in stages based on needs after the lockdown.

She called for attention and cooperation from all to complement the government’s efforts in curbing the spread of Covid-19.