17-year-old M’sian student among 45 Covid-19 cases in S’pore on June 3

SINGAPORE (June 4): A 17-year old Malaysian is among the 45 new Covid-19 cases reported yesterday here in Singapore, according to the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

Labelled as Case 64000, she is a student in Malaysia and has been in Singapore since September 2020 to visit her Singaporean family, said MOH in its full data released late last night.

“She developed a fever and cough on May 29 but did not seek medical attention,” said the ministry, adding that she is now part of the Case 63941 cluster.

The first case of the cluster involved a 36 year-old Vietnamese women who was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on June 1.

As the student had been identified as a household contact of three previously reported cases including the Vietnamese, she was placed on quarantine on June 1, said MOH.

“She was tested for Covid-19 on the same day. Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on June 2. Her serology test result is pending,” it said.

Meanwhile, two other Malaysians are also among the new cases reported Thursday, one linked to McDonald’s delivery riders cluster; and one categorised as imported case.

As at noon Thursday, the republic reported a total of 62,145 Covid-19 caseload with 44 open clusters so far with the largest involving the Changi Airport Terminal 3 with 108 cases.

There are currently 231 confirmed cases still in hospital, with most of them being stable or improving.

Two, however, in critical condition in the intensive care unit and 11 requiring oxygen supplementation, said the ministry. — Bernama