Chong: When will weekly 380,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive in Sarawak?

KUCHING (June 4): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has questioned when the promised weekly batches of 380,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses would start to arrive in Sarawak.

As of yesterday (June 3), he said there has been no news of the vaccines promised by National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“Since February, we have been hearing that the state government is talking about purchasing vaccines on its own. On May 28, Khairy told Sarawak that it will be allocated a total of 4.4 million doses of vaccines to be delivered by weekly batches of 380,000 doses starting June.

“With that announcement, all plans to purchase vaccines by the state government are now suddenly put aside,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chong pointed out the slow progress of the vaccination programme so far and urged both the federal and state governments to “get serious” by accelerating the roll out of vaccines.

He pointed out the United Kingdom reported zero deaths on June 1 — a major turn around for one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic — proving mass vaccination is key to fighting Covid-19.

He said Malaysia, including Sarawak, were instead going in the opposite direction with 126 Covid-19 deaths nationwide on June 2 — the highest single-day death toll.

Chong opined the figures showed the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government had failed the people.