EMCO: Covid-19 likely spread during Aidilfitri at Taman Utama Sandakan

SANDAKAN (June 4): The spread of Covid-19 in Taman Utama here, which is now placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), was likely to have started during the Aidilfitri celebration since May 13, said Sandakan Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) chairman Wong Foo Tin.

“Yes, it was during ‘raya’ (Aidilfitri),” he told Bernama when contacted here today on the reason that led to a 14-day EMCO in the area.

On Wednesday (June 2) Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said EMCO was declared for Lorong Taman Utama 5 to 8, Taman Utama here following a sharp rise in cases where nine cases were tested positive out of 13 screenings, giving a positive rate of 69.2 per cent.

Wong, who is also Sandakan Municipal Council president, did not deny that house hosts did not create MySejahtera barcodes to allow visitors to scan their presence, which prompted the authorities to seal the area involving about 40 houses so that Covid-19 screening could be carried out.

He said there was no record of residents’ whereabouts in the last 14 days and this also likely led to the EMCO in the area beginning today until June 17.

A site check by Bernama today found the area was fenced up and manned by the police and army forces as well as People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), while the movement of residents in and out of the area are restricted. — Bernama