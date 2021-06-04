Firemen see red over Ulu Engkari fire prank call

KUCHING (June 4): Firefighters from Betong fire station experienced an unpleasant Gawai on June 1 after they responded to a longhouse fire which turned out to be a prank call.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department, which was notified of the ‘fire’ by Sri Aman District police headquarters at 6.47pm immediately rushed to the scene – Ulu Engkari in Lubok Antu, about four to five hours by road from the fire station.

On their way, the firefighters came upon a poor logging road unpassable for their firetrucks.

A call was then made to Lubok Antu police station to update them on the fire situation, only to be told there was no such fire.

Bomba Sarawak director Khirudin Drahman when contacted yesterday said he was dissapointed that irresponsible individuals were making the prank call.

“Normally, in a case like this, we must respond immediately without asking any questions,” said Khirudin.

He added that Betong fire station had received a similar prank call from Debak on May 28.

He said among the implications of responding to prank calls were the waste of resources such as manpower and money.

Khirudin, meanwhile, said that investigations were being carried out to trace the person responsible in making the prank call for the so-called Ulu Engkari fire.

Action can be taken under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and the culprits can be fined up to RM50,000 or jailed for a year or both on conviction.