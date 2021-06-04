Groups come to aid of destitute scavenging for food

KUCHING (June 4): Heart Charity Group and Zhong Ho Friendship Association came to the aid of an octogenarian found scavenging rubbish bins for edible food recently.

The widow, Sim, has a 58-year-old son who is jobless with three school going sons with the eldest being 17 years old. His wife had left him. The family has no fixed income except the RM400 monthly aid from the Welfare Department.

“One of our members saw her going through rubbish bins and when asked, she said she’s trying to find food to eat, aside from recyclables,” said a statement from the groups.

The member then got her contact number and address to send her food items, chicken, eggs and cash to lighten the family’s burden.

During the visit to her house, the car porch was full of neatly folded cardboard boxes she has collected to be sold.

Those who know of anyone in need of assistance may contact the two groups at 016-55525552 or 014-6888082.