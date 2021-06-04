Hope Place takes family of six under its wing

KUCHING (June 4): Hope Place recently paid a visit to a family of six at 10th Mile near here after they contacted the non-governmental organisation (NGO) for assistance.

Its founder Kelvin Wan said the family is facing many difficulties particularly during the pandemic as all of them do not possess birth certificates or identification cards.

“The family lives in an abandoned house at 10th mile with no electricity or water supply.

“Their only source of water is harvested rainwater and sometimes the family would make a trip to public restrooms to bathe,” said Wan in a statement.

He added that the head of household, Manang and his wife Ita have four children aged between 7 to 18 who have never been to school.

“The Social Welfare Department is in the midst of helping them register for identification cards. Hopefully when completed, they would have a chance for education soon,” he said.

Manang used to work as a construction worker but he lost his job since the pandemic started. Now, the family relies on selling chickens they reared for some income.

Hope Place is currently helping the family with basic food aid once every three months.

Those who wish to help the needy may contact Hope Place at 082-505987.