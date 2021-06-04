Malaysia records 7,748 new Covid-19 cases, S’wak fourth highest in the country with 706

KUCHING (June 4): Sarawak recorded the fourth highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country at 706 cases today.

“Malaysia recorded 7,748 cases today, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases nationwide to 603,122,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook post.

He said Selangor continued to record the highest number of new cases at 2,612, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 851, and Negeri Sembilan with 709.

The new Covid-19 cases reported in other states and territories today were Johor (446), Penang (376), Perak (371), Sabah (287), Kelantan (286), Kedah (263), Melaka (234), Labuan (230), Terengganu (203), Pahang (146), Putrajaya (20), and Perlis (8).