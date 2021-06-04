MDMC: Viral message claiming Long Lamai Penans have Covid-19 symptoms fake news

MIRI (June 4): A viral message on social media claiming that many Penans in Long Lamai were sick and showing Covid-19 symptoms on June 2 is fake news, said the Miri Disaster Management Committee (MDMC).

In a statement today, the committee said the Ministry of Health (MoH) flew a team of medical officers and personnel to Long Lamai from Miri yesterday morning to investigate and carry out swab tests.

The team interviewed the village headman and several residents of the village.

“The residents informed us that there were not aware of such situation and there is nothing like the post claimed happening in the locality,” said the statement.

Based on the team’s investigation and house to house inspection, many residents had gone out farming and were carrying out their usual daily activities, with none showing Covid-19 symptoms.

The team worked with the village headman and a local priest to carry out surveillance and obtain swabs from the residents.

“After persuading them in various ways, the team managed to successfully collect eight swabs.

“The process started at 10am and had to be ended at 4pm to allow the team to return to Miri.

“MDMC will follow up with details on the results of the swab tests, feedback from the village head, and risk evaluation for further action,” added the statement.