Nearly 76,000 senior citizens in Sarawak have received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING (June 4): A total of 75,869 senior citizens statewide have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of June 2, while 25,601 have completed their second dose, said Minister of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“Some 1,143 out of the total number consist of members from the Senior Citizens Activity Centre (PAWE) and Senior Citizen Service Centre (PPWE),” she said in a statement.

She called on the nine Pawe chairpersons as well as 11 PPWE chairpersons statewide to encourage their members to register for the vaccination programme.

As of April this year, there were 18,476 Pawe members across Sarawak, while PPWE had 30,995 members.

Today, Fatimah visited Rumah Seri Kenangan (RSK) Kuching to monitor the vaccination process there.

She said 58 out of the 59 residents were eligible to receive the vaccine, while one could not due to health factors.

“The programme began from 8am to 10am where 10 officers from the Ministry of Health (MoH) were present to provide the vaccines,” she said.

Two counsellors from Sekolah Tunas Bakti were also present to provide counselling services to the senior citizens.

Fatimah said this was done to boost their confidence and spirit when being inoculated.

“If you feel unwell, please inform the doctors, the counsellors, as well as the MoH personnel here so that further action will be taken,” she told the residents.

During the programme, residents who were vaccinated also received a goodie bag and RM50 each.

The vaccination programme will be held at RSK Sibu on June 9, involving 27 residents who are eligible to be vaccinated.