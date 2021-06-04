PM: Government considering legal action against anti-vaxxers

KUALA LUMPUR (June 4): The government is mulling the idea of taking legal action against the anti-vaccine group in the country if they were found to have incited public opinion against the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government had, in fact, asked the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) to study the possibility to make the vaccination compulsory for all if the number of those registered in the programme still far from achieving herd immunity.

“I hope we can speed up the vaccination process. What’s important now is to have no one saying no to vaccination.

“We don’t want only half (of Malaysian population) get vaccinated, and the other half not because it will have consequences.”

He said this after visiting the vaccination centre (PPV) at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) here today.

Also present were Coordination Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

MORE TO COME