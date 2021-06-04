Politician remanded to assist in sexual harassment case

KOTA KINABALU (June 4): A politician who was said to be involved in an alleged sexual harassment of a contestant in the just concluded 2021 state-level Unduk Ngadau, was today remanded for four days to assist police investigation .

The 52-year-old politician will be remanded for four days under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

His lawyer, Marcel Jude, had opposed to the extension of the remand stating that there was no witness to confirm the alleged incident.

Marcel also claimed that the police report was placed under NFA (No Further Action) by the ‘police’. When Kota Kinabalu Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles asked who had confirmed the NFA, the counsel replied it was viraled in social media.

It is learnt that the court will call 10 witnesses for the case.

The incident came to light following a police report from by the contestant that she was sexually harassed on May 19.

According to the contestant’s police report, the politician had asked her to meet him in his vehicle for dinner after a photo shoot at a bridal house in Asia City in Kota Kinabalu on May 19.

She claimed that the alleged harassment happened when they were in his vehicle.

The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force on a person with intent to outrage modesty.

At a press conference on Thursday, he politician denied any wrongdoing and said that he was suing the contestant who had made the sexual harassment allegations, as well as the a Rela officer on duty who made a police report saying he had been abused by him.

He said he was also suing two online portals for spreading lies about him, and said there was a political conspiracy to bring him down.