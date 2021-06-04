Propnex Sabah, Property Hunter is set to transform the local property market through digitalisation

KOTA KINABALU: The “new normal” culture due to the global pandemic that changed the way that society exists and operates, is no longer new.

Yet the digital world is still ever-changing and businesses must constantly rush to stay ahead in order to survive and thrive. In light of this, PropNex Sabah and media agency Property Hunter have announced the signing of an agreement to collaborate and work towards a progressive property market through digital marketing.

By joining forces, real estate investors and developers can expect a more seamless and informative experience when looking to learn more about the property market in Sabah.

Staying active through the pandemic

“When Sabah went into the first Movement Control Order last year, our team immediately became more active online with innovative initiatives to stay connected with our clients and move projects forward in what was a stagnant market,” shares Philomena Chai, team leader of PropNex Sabah.

“We quickly learned the importance of digital marketing and the power of collaborating ideas within our team. That’s why we greatly appreciate the media partnership we have now established with Property Hunter as the activity online continues to rise and platforms are becoming more crowded,” added Philomena.

Reaching thousands of real-estate consumers

Property Hunter is a distinguished player in the real estate industry as the leading property portal and media agency in East Malaysia.



They provide frequent market updates and new project listings to a user base of over 100,000 real estate-curious consumers in Malaysia.

“Digital marketing is more important now than it ever was before. To strengthen the property market in Sabah we must utilise this tool to continue to spur activity and get back to recovery. The clients of our media partners can mutually benefit from our collaboration as we cover every real estate experience from A to Z. From market news sharing, to buying, renting and selling,” said April Santos, Manager of Agent Growth at Property Hunter.

PropNex Sabah is able to reach a wider audience at any time now that all their content can be found all in one place, at any time. Watch upcoming events and virtual talks live or even play back past events by PropNex on Propflix, found on the Property Hunter website.