Sarawak CM, Cabinet to contribute two months’ salary to State Disaster Fund

KUCHING (June 4): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and the state Cabinet will have two months worth of salary deducted from this month onwards for the State Disaster Fund, the Sarawak government announced today.

It said in a statement via the Chief Minister’s Office that the contribution will also involve assistant ministers, the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) assemblymen, and the political secretaries to the chief minister.

It added state civil servants too will make contributions through deductions to their entertainment allowance.

“To show the continued commitment of the GPS government in helping the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the chief minister has discussed the matter with state Cabinet members and have unanimously decided to contribute two months salary and allowances of GPS DUN members and political secretaries to the Sarawak Disaster Fund.

“The total contribution is expected to amount to RM3 million,” the statement said.

It said the chief minister’s salary will take a 30 per cent cut, followed by deputy chief ministers (25 per cent), DUN speaker and ministers (20 per cent), assistant ministers (15 per cent), DUN members (10 per cent), and political secretaries (5 per cent).

