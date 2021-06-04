Sarawak gov’t asked to decentralise Covid-19 vaccination centres

KUCHING (June 4): The state government has been asked to decentralise Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPVs) to address issues of overcrowding.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said as the government will be using the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) as a PPV involving private hospitals and clinics, more PPVs should be decentralised in the long run.

“More middle or small scale PPVs can be opened in each constituency such as at open basketball courts or community halls to reduce congestion. This should be the focus rather than large-scale PPVs,” he said in a statement.

To address the issue of people turning up early and not following their appointment times, Yii suggested using a separate lane for those turning up within 30 to 45 minutes of their appointment time in MySejahtera so they will be given priority in line.

Those turning up much earlier or even much later than their appointment time could be placed in a separate queue, he added.

“This will hopefully encourage people and remind them to turn up based on their set appointment time,” he said following his visit to Stadium Perpaduan to monitor and better understand the situation.

“We spoke to the police, the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), and even Malaysia Vaccine Support Volunteers (MyVAC) leaders to hear their feedback on the issues they face on ground.”

Yii said any improvements must be done on a policy level by the government to make things smoother on the ground.

He encouraged the public to always check and update their MySejahtera details.

He also suggested they arrive 30 minutes before their appointment time to prevent unnecessary congestion.

“Please always follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and maintain physical distancing even when queuing up, even if you are accompanying your elderly. We all play our part to protect one another,” he added.