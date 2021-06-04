Six arrested in Kapit for cockfighting during Gawai holiday

KAPIT (June 4): Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel arrested six individuals here on June 1 for cockfighting.

When contacted, Kapit police chief DSP Freddy Bain said the five men and one woman were arrested during a raid on a cockfighting pit at Sungai Goh, across the river from the Kapit Waterfront.

They are being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1963.

The suspects were also issued compounds of RM1,500 each for contravening standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

He said from May 29 until June 2, the police have issued over 20 compounds to individuals for various offences.

Freddy warned the people that cockfighting is illegal and banned.

He encouraged Kapit folk to stay at home during the MCO period until June 14 to stop the spread of Covid-19.