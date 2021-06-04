Traders, hawkers to get Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance in two payments

KUCHING (June 4): The Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 6.0 of RM1,500 for petty traders and hawkers announced Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on May 28 will be paid in two phases.

The Ministry of Local Government and Housing said in a statement today that each recipient will be paid RM750 next month and RM750 in December.

“For licensed petty traders and hawkers, the local authority will extract their information direct from the existing licensing system.

“For the new unlicensed or temporary petty traders and hawkers, application (for permit) will be opened effective from June 1-30,” said the statement.

The ministry said previous recipients need not apply for the permit, but need to update their SarawakPay account status with the local authority.

The application can be made online via https://community-service.sarawak.gov.my or manually with the local authority.

Eligible applicants are food stalls, lock-up shops, markets, village shops or isolated shop, barbers and hair salons, and canteens (individual owner).

The payment for BKSS 6.0 will be channelled through SarawakPay.

The ministry said there are several criteria to qualify for the assistance for unlicensed hawkers, petty traders, and food stalls.

They include being Sarawakian, residing and trading in Sarawak, and aged 18 and above.

Traders must also be genuine and personally trading physically such as operating a stall, kiosk, roadside stalls, and so on before June 1 this year.

Stalls trading inside coffee shops are eligible to be registered but with the necessary documentation.

Online businesses are not included.

Traders must be registered with the local authority and have a permit issued by the council.

The last day for the application of the permit shall be June 30 this year.

The validity of the permit is from June to November 2021 and the permit fee of RM30 per month will be waived during this period.