298 new cases, two deaths

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 298 new positive Covid-19 cases and two deaths in Lahad Datu and Papar on Monday.

No new cluster was reported.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu registered 67 cases, followed by Tawau (38), Keningau (37), Beaufort (36), Kudat (32), Penampang (19), Kota Belud (18), Sandakan (14) and Sipitang (13).

Meanwhile, Pitas recorded six cases, Semporna (5), Tuaran (4), Papar (3), Putatan (2), Kota Marudu (2) and Kinabatangan (2).

Of the 298 new cases, 115 cases were detected from close contact screening, 94 from cluster screening, 26 from symptomatic screening, 43 from targeted screening and 20 from other screenings.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, added Tenom had been reclassified from yellow to green zone, whereas Sipitang from yellow to orange zone.

Meanwhile, he said 307 patients had been discharged from hospitals or recovered, while 2,028 patients were still undergoing treatment, including 422 in hospitals, 1,566 in Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) and 40 in temporary detention centres (PTS) or prisons.

“There are 57 patients in intensive care units and 15 require ventilators.”

On the other hand, Masidi said Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) would be enforced at 10 localities in Sabah from July 14 to 27.

The areas that will be placed under EMCO are Taman Muhibbah Phase 1, 2 and 3, Beaufort; Kg Patikang Ulu, Focus Lumber factory and quarters, Veracity factory and quarters, Hasil Jadi factory and quarters, IDA driving centre and Indonesian settlement in Keningau; Kg Madsiang and Beverly Hills Apartment Phase 2 in Penampang; as well as Kg Kobusak, Penampang.