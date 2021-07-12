Agriculture sector can operate at 80% capacity

KOTA KINABALU: Rubber, cocoa and oil palm plantations as well as livestock farming are allowed to operate at 80 per cent capacity from 6am to 8pm effective immediately during phase two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) in Sabah.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said fishermen registered with the Department of Fisheries Sabah in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) could operate from 6am to 3pm, and Sabah Fish Marketing Sdn Bhd (SAFMA) Complex Kota Kinabalu from 12.01am to 7pm.

He said coastal and deep-sea fishermen, aquaculture operators outside the ESSZone could operate 24 hours.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, added agricultural activities, as well as agricultural-based industries and factories including rubber, cocoa and palm oil were allowed from 6am to 8pm.

Agricultural input supply shops, hardware shops, workshops, electrical shops, transporters of livestock, agricultural and fishery products are allowed to open from 6am to 8pm.

He said marketing of livestock, fishery and agricultural products were allowed to operate according to the permitted hours by local authorities.

He added that export and import activities under the agricultural sector were allowed from 6am to 8pm.

Meanwhile, he said agriculture, livestock and fishery centres and institutes were only allowed to conduct virtual training and courses.