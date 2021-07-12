Body of 24-year-old woman feared drowned in Lawas found

MIRI (July 12): The body of a 24-year-old woman from Long Sukang in Lawas, who was feared drowned after picking up stones by the river near the village last Saturday was found today.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said the woman identified as Rebecca John was found near piles of big rocks in the river by the villagers at about 11am today.

“The victim’s body was found at about six kilometres from the operations control centre in Long Sukang at around 11am and was handed over to the police for further action,” Awangku Mohd Hazmin said.

Following the discovery of the body, he said the SAR operation was concluded and the body was brought back to the village for further action,

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said the search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched last Saturday after they received a distress call on the incident at around 4.35pm.

According to him, the SAR operation was focused within 10 to 15-kilometre radius from the location where the victim was said to have fallen into the river.

He said the SAR team was divided into four search sectors, involving areas from Sungai Long Sukang to Long Liling bridge.

Besides Bomba, the other agencies involved in the SAR operation were the police, the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Long Sukang volunteer firefighters and the villagers.

The victim was said to have gone picking up stones by the river with her sister-in-law, who is also 24 years old last Saturday when suddenly a water column appeared from the upstream, causing both to fall into the river and swept away in strong river current.

Fortunately, the sister-in-law was successfully rescued by a villager who was at the scene.