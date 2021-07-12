Businessman charged with misusing Perak state title emblem on vehicle

JOHOR BAHRU (July 12): A businessman pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to charges of displaying the emblem of a Perak state title on a vehicle without permission last month.

Mohamad Halmi Waramejini, 55, made the plea before Judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob.

According to the charge, the accused, who is a company director, allegedly displayed an emblem of the ‘Darjah Seri Paduka Mahkota Perak-Dato Seri (S.P.M.P.)’ title on a Proton X70 without written permission from the Sultan of Perak.

He is accused of committing the act at Jalan Caranday Park, Setia Tropika, here, at 4 pm, on June 4 under Section 17 of the Offences Relating to Awards Act 2017 read together with Section 3 (1) (d) of the Perak Emblems, Titles and Awards (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment and is punishable under Section 3 (3) of the same Enactment.

A maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both, may be imposed upon conviction.

Earlier, Johor State Prosecution director Tengku Amir Zaki Tengku Abdul Rahman proposed bail at RM20,000, while the accused, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lower bail on the grounds he had two schooling children to look after, while his income had been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court allowed bail at RM10,000 in one surety and set Sept 14 for mention. – Bernama