Covid-19: Sarawak records 235 new cases, Selangor continues to top national list at 4,308 out of 8,574

KUCHING (July 12): Sarawak has recorded 235 new Covid-19 cases as the whole country tallied 8,574 today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor continued to lead the country with 4,308 new cases today, followed by Negeri Sembilan with 794 cases and Kuala Lumpur with 609 cases.

He said the state of Kedah had reported 415 new cases, Melaka (411), Johor (407), Pahang (314), Sabah (298), Penang (231), Perak (168), Terengganu (140) and Kelantan (133).

Labuan and Putrajaya had reported 66 and 45 new cases respectively.

No new cases were reported at Perlis today, said Dr Noor Hisham.

In total, he said the country had reported 8,574 new cases today and a cumulative positive cases of 844,870.