Covid: 291,217 vaccine doses administered yesterday – Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR (July 12): A total of 291,217 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered yesterday, bringing to 11,366,710 doses of the vaccine having been administered in the country so far.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, through his Twitter post today, said of the total doses administered yesterday, 190,186 were for the first dose recipients, while 101,031 were for the second dose recipients.

He said five states recorded the highest number of vaccine recipients, with Selangor at 63,043 people, followed by Sarawak (56,525), Kuala Lumpur (48,996), Perak (19,282) and Johor (19,231).

On the total doses that were administered until yesterday, he said 7,840,034 were for the first dose and 3,526,676 as second dose. – Bernama