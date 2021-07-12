Cyber threats, influx of immigrants among 66 national security challenges

KUALA LUMPUR (July 12): The influx of immigrants, refugee issues and cybersecurity have been identified by the National Security Council (NSC) as among 66 new challenges to national security.

NSC deputy director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said these three issues were among the economic, social and political issues that had been identified, and would be addressed under the National Security Policy 2021-2025.

According to him, cybersecurity is seen as an issue that will dominate the scope of national security, as the country’s moves towards the fourth industrial revolution (IR4.0).

“Strong cybersecurity is very important as IR4.0 relies entirely on digital technology, and any issues involving its security will affect the government, economy and society, as we can see an increase in cases of online fraud in recent years.

“The influx of unverified information can also pose a threat to national security, because it could potentially be used to create a wrong perception of certain issues,” he said in a special virtual media briefing session held today in conjunction with the NSC’s 50th anniversary celebration.

He said that at present, people could post something on social media based on unverified information obtained through the internet, and these writings had the potential to divide the people and threaten unity, which in turn posed a threat to national security.

Commenting further, Rodzi said that the influx of immigrants and Rohingya refugees was also seen as a threat to national security, and the government has been working to address the problem.

“The influx of immigrants and refugees has caused discomfort among the locals because it is thought that they will take away the rights of Malaysians.

“It is also worrying that they are now seen to have controlled certain businesses. However, the government has started to take firm measures by carrying out ‘Ops Benteng’ and tighter border control, and the efforts have seen results,” he said.

He added that the National Security Policy is an inclusive policy that covers every level of administration and aspect of people’s lives.

“The objective of this policy is to ensure that Malaysia remains sovereign, peaceful and prosperous,” he said.

In the meantime, Rodzi said that the NSC was also drafting the National Security Index (NSI) to assess the level of national security transparently.

“The index is currently in the engagement stage with government agencies and other stakeholders, and is expected to be introduced in 2023,” he said.

He said that the NSI would be used to assess the level of national security more comprehensively, and it would cover all aspects that affect national security, such as political, economic and social. – Bernama