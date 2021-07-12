Duo arrested for alleged involvement in scuffle over viral video alleging lack of food aid

KUCHING (July 12): Police have arrested two men for allegedly being involved in a scuffle that broke out in front of a hardware shop at Mile 18 Jalan Kuching-Serian last Saturday.

The scuffle apparently broke out because of a viral video in which a man questioned the alleged lack of food assistance from Mambong assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the two men, aged 48 and 63, were arrested when they were present at the police station in Mile 10 yesterday.

He added that the police also confiscated a stick which is believed to have been used during the scuffle for investigation.

“Both of them admitted to fighting at the scene. They were released on police bail after their statement was recorded,” he said, adding that police are still investigating the case.

Aidil said the 48-year-old man has three previous criminal records, while the 63-year-old man has no previous criminal record.

Yesterday, Aidil said police were investigating the case under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998.

A video clip of the man airing his grievances, and another of the subsequent scuffle were widely shared over WhatsApp last Saturday.

In the second video, two individuals are believed to have met with the first man over his video, but their discussion turned ugly and ended in a scuffle.

A police report over the incident was lodged earlier yesterday by a councillor from Padawan Municipal Council.