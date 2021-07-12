Firemen deployed to put out bushfires at Jalan Pesisir Lutong, Tanjung Baram in Miri

MIRI (July 12): Firefighters were deployed to put out two bushfires at Jalan Pesisir Lutong and Tanjung Baram here yesterday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong said seven firefighters from Miri Central and Lopeng fire stations were despatched to Jalan Pesisir Lutong after receiving a call on a bushfire at 3.24pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found that the bushfire involved three-and-a-half-acre of land. They then doused the flames using a hose reel and fire beaters until it was fully extinguished,” he added.

Subsequently, a team of eight personnel from Lopeng Fire and Rescue Station was deployed to Tanjung Baram located 39km from the station after receiving a call at around 4pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the bushfire had razed 10 acres of land.

“The Bomba team walked one-kilometre to the scene as the road was impassable by machinery. They then doused the flames using fire beaters until it was fully extinguished,” said Law.

Law added that the whole operation ended at 6.28pm.