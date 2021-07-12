i-Citra withdrawal facility easing people’s financial burden

KUALA LUMPUR (July 12): Applications for the Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) i-Citra withdrawal for contributors below 55 opened today, three days earlier than scheduled.

A Bernama check found that the announcement on the matter was made as early as 11.34pm yesterday on the EPF’s official Facebook page, and based on comments from the social media platform users, most of them had started applying for i-Citra since midnight last night.

Yusri Ali, 37, said the i-Citra withdrawal could help ease his burden of supporting the family after his income as a cook had been affected during this Covid-19 pandemic period.

“I plan to pay off debts or bills that are in arrears for several months, and buy some necessities and food. The application process is also easy although a bit slow as perhaps many are applying,” he said.

Siti Nadia Natassa Daud, 27, who quit her job as a salesperson at a shopping complex last March, said she decided to apply for the withdrawal facility to help in her clothing business.

The mother of three who lives in Sepang also plans to save the money for the forthcoming days.

For a private employee, Mohd Aziz Mat, 48, he applied for the i-Citra withdrawal facility to buy gadgets for his daughter who will pursue her tertiary studies.

The father of three said the rest of the money would be saved for future expenses.

The first i-Citra payment is expected to be credited into the respective members’ bank accounts starting August 2021.

The approved withdrawal amount will be paid for a period of up to five months, with a fixed monthly payment of RM1,000 per month subject to the contributor’s savings balance.

Through i-Citra, eligible members are allowed to withdraw up to a maximum of RM5,000 subject to the total combined balance in both Accounts 1 and 2.

The i-Citra withdrawal was introduced following the announcement of the National People’s Well​-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on June 28, as a temporary relief measure to help EPF members tide over the economic impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further information on i-Citra can be obtained via EPF’s official website at www.kwsp.gov.my or by contacting the i-Citra hotline at 03-8922 4848. – Bernama