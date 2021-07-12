Khairy: CITF to probe claims of Covid-19 vaccine slot sales

KUALA LUMPUR (July 12): The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) together with the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Malaysia Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), will investigate claims that vaccination slots are being sold.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said a special guideline including “standby list” will be provided at vaccination centres across the country to avoid any mismanagement.

“An Integrity and Investigation Committee has also been established under the CITF comprising representatives from the CITF, PDRM, the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission and the Malaysian Multimedia and Communications Commission.

“In addition, a Vaccine Monitoring Guidelines and Standby List Preparation has been enforced at vaccination centres (PPVs) to ensure there is no abuse of power in vaccination,” he said in a statement today.

Khairy also noted that the presence of Covid-19 positive individuals at vaccination centres has caused a public uproar and vaccination centres responded with sanitation, screening tests among staffers, and tracing close contacts.

“At the same time, I would like to remind the public who have undergone the Covid-19 test to be responsible and do not come to the PPV either to meet a vaccination appointment or as an escort as long as they do not get their respective test results,” he added.

He also denied that any expired vaccine had been given.

“In short, the expiry date of the second dose vaccine given and listed on the individual’s MySejahtera is actually the expiry date of the vaccine given for the first dose. This fact is supported by several documents that have been examined.

“An error in recording the data has caused this to happen and the actual expiration date of the vaccine will be updated into MySejahtera for the individuals involved,” Khairy said. – MalayMail