Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate at 1.15 as of July 11 – Health DG

Dr Noor Hisham said Putrajaya recorded the highest Rt value at 1.31. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (July 12): The country’s Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) stood at 1.15, as of yesterday (July 11), with Putrajaya recording the highest Rt value at 1.31.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a statement today said that other states with Rt above 1.0 were Selangor (1.18), Kuala Lumpur and Kedah (1.17), Pahang (1.14) as well as Sabah, Melaka and Terengganu (1.08), Perak (1.07), Penang (1.05) as well as Negeri Sembilan and Johor (1.02).

The Rt value refers to the level of infectivity of Covid-19 that is the number cases which can be infected by one positive case. – Bernama

