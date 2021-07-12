Man stabs elderly uncle to death after being scolded for not working

TANGKAK (July 12): Police have arrested an unemployed man who is believed to have stabbed his uncle to death in an incident in Kampung Serom 3, Sungai Mati here today.

Tangkak district police chief Supt Mohd Fadhil Minhat said the 72-year-old victim was stabbed in his body, face and head by the 36-year-old suspect in the 11.15am incident, after the uncle was believed to have scolded him for not working.

“After a man lodged a report at around 1.19pm saying that his brother-in-law had been stabbed, police picked up the suspect several hours later,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Mohd Fadhil said the suspect, who has lived with his uncle from young, had just been released from jail.

Police have recovered a knife believed to be the murder weapon. – Bernama