Man stabs relatives trying to stop a family feud in Sungai Petani

SUNGAI PETANI (July 12): A 38-year-old man and his younger sister, 23, were injured after they were stabbed by their uncle who failed to obtain money to buy drugs in an incident at Taman Melati here on Sunday.

Kuala Muda district deputy police chief Supt Anuar Abdul Rahman @ Abdul Rahim said police found the 61-year-old suspect also breached the standard operating procedures (SOP) for making an interstate trip to go to his 63-year-old sister’s house.

“We were alerted by the public on the incident at 1pm arising from a misunderstanding between the suspect and his sister after she refused to give money to him.

“During the incident, the siblings tried to stop the fight, but the suspect took out a knife, believed brought from his house and stabbed his nephew in the stomach and niece’s left hand,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect fled and was arrested three hours later in a raid at a house in Felda Sungai Tiang, Pendang, after police received a report on the incident, he said, adding the suspect had five previous records related to crime and drugs.

“Police seized the knife and the suspect tested positive for morphine and was remanded for five days to facilitate investigation,” he said. – Bernama