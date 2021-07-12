MMA will wait for gov’t decision on contract health workers

KUALA LUMPUR (July 12): The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) will be following closely the government’s decision on contract healthcare workers, as the issue is expected to be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meeting this Wednesday.

MMA Section Concerning House Officers, Medical Officers and Specialists (SCHOMOS) chairperson, Dr Vijay Ganasan said the association met the Health Minister last week and was informed that the issue would be discussed during the said cabinet meeting.

He said in the meeting they urged that the government come out with a long term solution during the next parliamentary sitting.

“We will wait for the announcement and we hope that there will a resolution regarding this matter and any further action will be based on the government decision,” he told a virtual press conference today.

“I don’t think we want a one-year extension as a solution to the problem. It is the same as treating an illness, we are not going to just take it but will look into it closely and treat it properly.

“Similarly, with the nation’s healthcare system, in order to treat it, we need a proper long term solution by giving the contract healthcare workers a permanent post. This will benefit not just the individuals but the nation’s healthcare system as well,” he added.

Early this month, a group of disgruntled contract doctors working in MOH launched a #HartalDoktorKontrak movement, planning to strike for at least a day from work on July 26 to express dissatisfaction over the lack of permanent positions in the government sector for some 23,000 contract medical officers across the country.

However, MMA said the group was not affiliated with the association and has distanced itself from the proposed July 26 strike but stressed that it will run the “Code Black online campaign” from July 1 until July 12 to stand in solidarity with the affected contract health workers. – Bernama