New Covid-19 cases in Indonesia surpasses 40,000 with 891 deaths over the last 24 hours

JAKARTA (July 12): The Covid-19 situation in Indonesia is getting worse with more than 40,000 new cases recorded over the last 24 hours.

According to the data made available today by the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) through its Twitter handle @BNPB_Indonesia, a total of 40,427 new cases have been logged taking the total number of cases to 2,567,630.

Also, 891 deaths have been recorded from 12 noon Sunday to 12 noon Monday making the total number of fatalites 67,355.

Beginning July 3 to July 20, the Indonesian government has tightened the health protocols relating to Covid-19 by implementing the emergency measures in the Java island and Bali.

If the case numbers continue rising, the Indonesian government is set to extend the control measures that restrict movements and close contacts. – Bernama