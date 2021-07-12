Selangor allows sacrificial rites for Aidiladha at three premises – Exco

KLANG (July 12): Only three types of premises in Selangor are allowed to conduct sacrificial rites in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha which will be celebrated by Muslims on July 20.

State Islamic Religious Affairs, Consumer Affairs and Halal Industry Committee chairman Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni said the approved premises are government-owned or private abattoirs as well as farms or livestock pens registered with Selangor Veterinary Services Department (JPVS) and mosques under the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS).

“Individuals or non-governmental organisations (NGO) must go through these premises but prior to that they need to register and obtain the approval of the authorities.

“If the sacrificial rites are through the mosques, the management will register the name with the district religious office under JAIS, while for the other two channels, they can register directly with JPVS,” he said when met by reporters after the handover of a protest memorandum from residents of Sri Mersing, Taman Sri Andalas at Klang District Health Office (PKD) today.

Meanwhile on the vaccination status of workers involved in the sacrificial rites, Mohd Zawawi said the workers are required to have at least one dose of the vaccine.

Earlier, Mohd Zawawi said following discussions with Klang PKD today, it was agreed that the location of the COVID-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) at Taman Sri Andalas Sports Hall, near here, would be reviewed following complaints that it was too close to houses in the area.

He said Klang PKD will immediately take steps to control the traffic, enforce stricter standard operating procedures (SOP) and provide parking space for patients visiting the CAC. – Bernama