Seven including infant escape unhurt as house collapses

MIRI (July 12): Seven people, including a two-day-old infant, escaped unhurt after their dilapidated wooden house in Kampung Pasir Simpang 3, Lutong here, collapsed this morning.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said a team of eight personnel from Lopeng Fire and Rescue Station led by station chief Hamdani Madon was deployed to the scene located 13km immediately after a distress call was received at 11.14am.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the non-permanent house collapsed due to a broken pillar, causing the house to collapse.

“No injuries were reported as all seven occupants of the house managed to get out from the house during the incident,” he said.

Law added that the Bomba team conducted inspection to ensure the situation is under control and advised the residents to move to other safer place.

The operation ended at 12.20pm.