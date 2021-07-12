Heavy downpour causes flash floods in several locations in Kuching

KUCHING (July 12): Several locations around Kuching City was hit by flash flood after a heavy downpour which started at around 4pm this afternoon, which gradually receded around 6.30pm.

Among locations hit by flash floods here were the government quarters along Jalan Durian Burung, the flyover area along 6th Mile, Desa Wira, Kampung Tabuan Dayak and the Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) premise at Mile 7.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue department (Bomba) when contacted, has not given any latest update on flash floods around the city.