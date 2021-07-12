Tuesday, July 13
Heavy downpour causes flash floods in several locations in Kuching

By Jacqueline David on Sarawak

Flash flood in Kampung Tabuan Dayak. – Photo by Chimon Upon

KUCHING (July 12): Several locations around Kuching City was hit by flash flood after a heavy downpour which started at around 4pm this afternoon, which gradually receded around 6.30pm.

Flash flood at the govenrment quarters at Jalan Durian Burung. – Photo courtesy of Bomba

Among locations hit by flash floods here were the government quarters along Jalan Durian Burung, the flyover area along 6th Mile, Desa Wira, Kampung Tabuan Dayak and the Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) premise at Mile 7.

Photo of SSPCA premise at Mile 7. – Photo courtesy of SSPCA/Facebook

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue department (Bomba) when contacted, has not given any latest update on flash floods around the city.

