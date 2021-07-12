Trailer lorry catches fire at KM19 Tatau-Selangau Road

BINTULU (July 12): A trailer lorry loaded with wood caught fire at KM19 Tatau-Selangau Road on Sunday evening.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said they received a distress call at around 7.32pm.

He said Bomba personnel were dispatched to the scene which was located about 19 kilometres from Bintulu.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that a trailer lorry loaded with wood had caught fire,” he said.

He added the firemen managed to extinguish the fire and the operation ended at 8.24pm.

In another incident, he said Bomba was alerted about a fuse box fire at a wooden factory in Jalan Sungai Nyigu.

A fire engine with seven firemen were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call at 12.43am.

Fortunately, the fire was put out by the factory workers using five fire extinguishers.

Wan Kamaruddin said no injuries were reported in both fire incidents.