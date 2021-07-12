Tronoh assemblyman’s rape case: eight spots of suspected semen stains found on mattress cover

IPOH (July 12): The High Court here was today told that eights spots believed to be semen stains were found on a mattress cover in the house of Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong who is charged with raping his Indonesian maid.

Incident scene investigating officer, Ins. V. Simon, 38, of the Perak police contingent headquarters Forensic Division said in an examination in chief by deputy public prosecutor Liyana Zawani Mohd Radzi.

“Four strands of hair were also found on the mattress,” said the 14th prosecution witness when shown the case exhibits for identification.

He said among the items taken from the incident scene were a mop, a man’s grey underwear, clothing, a pair of blue shorts, a pink underwear and a pair of blue bra.

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed who heard the case later adjourned the trial and the witness will continue his statement tomorrow.

Yong, 51, pleaded not guilty to a charge of raping his Indonesian maid at his residence in Meru Desa Park here between 8.15pm and 9.15pm on July 7 2019.

The case was earlier mentioned in the Session’s Court, but on Dec 15 2020, the Federal Court allowed the defence’s application to transfer the case to the High Court for trial.

The Tronoh assemblyman was first charged in Session’s Court here on Aug 23 2019 when he was holding the post of state Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman.

Earlier the court heard the statement of Chor Pei Sun , 47, who is a marketing sales department employee at the maid agency which managed the victim’s employment said the company received a call from the victim’s employer on the medical check-up of the Indonesian maid before the incident.

“I received a call from the employer (Mrs Yong) before the case asking whether there was any problem with her (the victim) medical check-up,” said the 11th witness when cross-examined by counsel Salim Bashir.

Chor however did not agree when asked whether the victim has mental issue before being brought into the country but she could not remember when Salim suggested whether the employer (Mrs Yong) contacted her to know if the maid had mental problem while in Indonesia.

The witness later said she received a call from the victim’s employer only once on her medical check-up on whether her medical check-up had been passed by Foreign Workers Medical Examination Monitoring Agency (Fomema).

In the proceeding today, the court also heard statements from three more witnesses including Kwan Mei Yee, 46, a clerk in the maid agency who answered the call from the Indonesia Embassy which informed her of the victim’s complaint on July 8 2019, one day after the incident.

Two other witnesses were the maid agency director Hong Ngin Sin and company driver Tan Cheoh Teong. – Bernama