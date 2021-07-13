239 new cases, two deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Health Department recorded 239 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with two deaths in Sandakan.

State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said this in a statement, adding that no new cluster was recorded in the past 24 hours.

“A total of 2,109 patients are currently receiving treatment in hospitals (415), quarantine and treatment centres (1,652) and temporary detention centre/ prison (42).

“Patients in ICU as of July 13 are 55, with 14 of them ventilated,” he said.

Masidi added that 42.7 percent of Tuesday’s cases (102) were from close contact samples, 59 cases from cluster screenings, with 30 of them from Kota Kinabalu’s Kluster Tembok, Kluster Agora Borneo (7) and Kluster KKIP Empat Timur (1).

Kluster Tembok is a cluster originating from Kepayan Prison, while Kluster Agora Borneo involved Bataras Hypermarket at 1Borneo Hypermall.

Meanwhile, three localities will be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), namely one in Sandakan and two in Pitas.

In Sandakan, Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Lintas Sibuga will be under EMCO for 14 days starting July 15.

In Pitas, Kampung Telaga and Kampung Pituru will also be under EMCO for two weeks from July 15 to 28.

EMCOs in two localities were lifted ahead of schedule namely in Kampung Balung Cocos, Tawau and Kampung Jaya Baru, Kunak.