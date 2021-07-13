Continuous heavy rain causes 4 schools in Baram, village in Bekenu to be flooded

MIRI (July 13): The continuous heavy rain since yesterday has caused four schools in Baram and a village in Bekenu to be flooded.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Law Poh Kiong, the four schools affected by flood were SK Long Panai, SK Long Bemang, SK Long Wat and SMK Tutoh Apoh

“In Bekenu, a team of personnel from Batu Niah Fire and Rescue station had patrolled Rh Mokeng Ulu Satap in Bekenu today as this is a flood-prone area,” he said.

Law said despite being flooded, the water level at Rh Mokeng as of 12pm today had started to subside.

In May, the northern region, in particular Baram, was hit by what was described as the worst flood in recent years, leaving behind trails of destruction.

One major destruction was the part of an iron bridge at Long Kawa – the lifeline of the communities from Long Kawa onwards until Long Seridan and connecting to Lawas and Limbang which was swept away by strong currents.

To date, the bridge has not been restored, cutting off communication of those from these villages with the outside world.

It is learnt that the bridge may take years to be rebuilt.