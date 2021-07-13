Daily vaccination rate surpasses 420,000, good news towards achieving herd immunity – PM

KLANG (July 13): The daily Covid-19 vaccination rate which has surpassed 420,000 doses yesterday is a good news for Malaysia to achieve herd immunity before the end of this year, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

“This is a good news because it (daily vaccination rate) is among the highest in the world and if we follow the vaccination phases, I think we can achieve the number of people that needs to be vaccinated before the end of this year and the process seems to run smoothly,” he told reporters after visiting Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) here today.

For that, the Prime Minister said he has also ordered the Coordinating Minister for the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Khairy Jamaluddin to purchase any available vaccine.

“Although we have purchased a lot (of vaccine), the delivery was delayed. So, if there were available supplies, or if Pharmaniaga, for example, can supply us with two or three million doses more, we will buy it. This is the commitment of the Perikatan Nasional government,” he said.

Yesterday, the country’s daily vaccination rate hit a record high at 421,479 doses, of which 264,034 were administered as the first dose, and 157,445 others as the second dose.

Muhyiddin said records showed that an increase in the vaccination rate would bring the number of new cases down, and it was hoped that it would also revive the economic activity.

“The steps we have taken are quite effective and I’m confident that with the support from all quarters, we will be able to overcome this problem,” he said while expressing confidence that the country will enter Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan soon.

In a bid to tackle the Covid-19 situation in the Klang Valley, Muhyiddin said he had in principle agreed to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) application for RM1.1 billion allocation to enhance the capabilities of healthcare frontliners in fighting the coronavirus.

He said the application was made by the MOH secretary-general on behalf of the Greater Klang Valley Special Task Force led by Health deputy director-general Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong, and the Ministry of Finance has been asked to speed up the approval.

“With this, I do hope that the situation in the Klang Valley can be tackled and that the number of cases will not spike anymore. The number has seen a slight drop yesterday and I hope it will keep dropping,” he said.

For the management of Covid-19 in the Klang Valley, Muhyiddin said an additional allocation of RM100 million had been set aside for outsourcing activities, and another RM20 million for mental health management.

Also given is an additional allocation of RM5 million to increase hospital areas in Selangor and a Covid-19 allowance of RM1,000 a month for each staff at intensive care units, he said.

Muhyiddin added that the government had also agreed to the setting up of a child nursery or the renting of premises for children of frontliners with an allocation of RM1.5 million and a special quarantine centre for frontliners with an allocation of RM2 million. – Bernama