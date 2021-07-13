Dangerous to use non-genuine motorcycle T-fork – Miros

KUALA LUMPUR (July 13): Motorcyclists who installed non-genuine and uncertified T-fork on their machines are exposing themselves to danger, said the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros).

Miros director-general Dr Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim said the T-fork requires high durability but most replacement parts sold in the market do not have valid certification and probably do not meet the specified standards.

“Road mishaps involving motorcycles are the highest in Malaysia compared to other vehicles and among the factors are the modifications which failed to keep to the original standards of the vehicles.

“Results of analyses by Miros show that own mishaps (single vehicle accidents) involving motorcycles account for 25 per cent of motorcycle accidents in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued following a fatal crash involving a woman motorcyclist in Bera, Pahang last Friday.

Police investigations found that the mishap happened after the motorcycle’s T-fork, which had been changed to an aluminium one, suddenly broke. – Bernama