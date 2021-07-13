Dr Sim cautions Kuching folk against letting their guard down in second phase of NRP

KUCHING (July 13): Local Government and Housing MInister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has cautioned Kuching folk against letting their guard down during the second phase of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

“While we have make it to #Phase2 for Sarawak, Kuching has the most to gain with high population density, high mobility and economic activities (social activity only in #Phase3) but also potentially the most likely for outbreak and surge in cases,” Dr Sim said in a Facebook post last night.

With more Covid-19 variants in Kuching, he urged everyone in Kuching to play their role and do their part by being cautious when performing economic activities as well as continue to take their responsibility seriously.

Dr Sim said he had asked the State Health Department to focus more on Kuching with immediate detail risk analysis.

“Very aggressive in Find, Test, Trace, Isolate and Support (FTTIS) system and together with Department of Occupational Safety And Health (DOSH), (to work) on recommendation (for) workplace, (such as) restaurant ventilation.

“We don’t want to have a short freedom of Phase 2 of the NRP,” he said.

Dr Sim, in subsequent posts, shared on the vaccination efforts at the Batu Kawa Health Clinic and Unimas vaccination centre (PPV).

He informed that 70,979 first and second doses were administered from June 14 to July 12 at Unimas PPV.

“Amazing achievement only possible because of the extraordinary effort and teamwork by the frontliners @ Unimas – a great institution emerging at time of crisis under the leadership of (vice-chancellor) Datuk (Mohamad) Kadim Suaidi) and team.

“Truly the spirit of Sarawak solidarity against Covid-19, playing their role and doing their part. Just do it. This is Sarawak!” he enthused.

As for the vaccination programme at Batu Kawa Health Clinic, he also posted about the 4,000th dose administered yesterday and thanked all the medical personnel there for their extraordinary efforts.