Drive-through vaccination in Labuan

DRIVE-THROUGH VACCINATION: A long queue of vehicles heading to the drive-through vaccination centre at Universiti Malaysia Sabah Labuan International Campus on Tuesday. Since its inception on July 6, the vaccination centre has received encouraging response from Labuan residents.

It is the first drive- through vaccination centre in the island and is limited to those receiving their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to expedite the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program to achieve herd immunity, particularly in Labuan. – Bernama photo