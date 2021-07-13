Health DG: Sarawak’s Covid-19 infectivity rate lowest in Malaysia after zero cases recorded in Perlis

KUCHING (July 13): Sarawak’s Covid-19 infectivity rate was the lowest in the country yesterday after Perlis which did not record any positive cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post earlier today, Dr Noor Hisham stated that Sarawak had an effective reproduction number (Rt) of 0.86, while Putrajaya had the highest infectivity rate at 1.32, which was higher than the national infectivity rate at 1.14.

The Rt value represents the average number of vulnerable people that each new Covid-19 patient could potentially infect, with a value of below 1.0 needed to successfully suppress the spread of the disease.

Terengganu had the second highest infectivity rate at 1.25, followed by Selangor (1.18), Kedah (1.17), Pahang (1.17), Kuala Lumpur (1.13), Malacca (1.12), Penang (1.09), Sabah (1.07), Johor (1.04), Negeri Sembilan (1.03), Perak (0.98) and Kelantan (0.98).

Malaysia recorded 8,574 new cases yesterday, with Selangor leading the country with 4,308 new cases, followed by Negeri Sembilan with 794 cases and Kuala Lumpur with 609 cases.

Kedah reported 415 new cases, followed by Melaka (411), Johor (407), Pahang (314), Sabah (298), Penang (231), Perak (168), Terengganu (140) and Kelantan (133).

Labuan and Putrajaya had reported 66 and 45 new cases respectively.