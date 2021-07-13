Long Semadoh villagers plea for restoration of telco, internet services

KUCHING (July 13): The people in the rural mountainous villages of Long Semadoh, Ba Kelalan in Lawas are making an urgent plea to the government to restore the telecommunication and internet services there, said Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) secretary general Libat Langub.

He explained this was because the telecommunication and internet services in Long Semadoh had totally broken down and not been working for the last one month or so.

“There is a real need for the villagers to communicate to their loved ones and the outside world for some important matters in view of the present pandemic situation.

“Rural students and teachers in primary schools and also those Form 5 and 6 school leavers, in their pursuit of applying to further their studies and applying for jobs, badly and urgently need connectivity and internet services,” said Libat, who hails from Long Semadoh.

As such, he said the people there are hopeful that the relevant authorities, particularly the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), can rectify the situation immediately.

“They need to look into the present challenges and suffering of the village folks,” he added.

Libat also said Long Semadoh has eight villages with a population of about 2,000 people, and is served by one primary school, a police station and rural health clinic.

“Long Semadoh is about four to five hours from nearest town Lawas by 4WD vehicle on very rough and tumble stony road built in the mountains by timber companies,” he added.