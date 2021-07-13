Man arrested in Miri for allegedly threatening mother, younger sister

MIRI (July 13): A 32-year-old man was arrested yesterday for allegedly threatening his mother and younger sister.

The suspect, a local, was nabbed at a commercial centre at Pujut 7 at around 4.45pm following a police report lodged by his 59-year-old mother.

The complainant claimed that the suspect had ran amok at their house in Pujut 8 at around 12pm on Monday and threatened to hit her and her daughter.

Fearing for their safety, both of them decided to leave the house.

The complainant also claimed that it was not the first time the suspect had made such a threat, adding that the suspect had previously pointed a knife at her during an argument.

The suspect had been remanded for four days until July 17 by the Magistrate’s Court here today to facilitate police investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.