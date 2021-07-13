Man charged with stabbing wife over alleged affair

KUCHING (July 13): A 48-year-old man was charged in the Sessions Court here yesterday with stabbing his wife whom he accused of having an affair.

No plea was recorded from Bong Say Choi when the charge was read to him by a court interpreter before Judge Jason Juga, in a proceeding held online.

The accused was charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code with voluntarily causing grievous by dangerous weapons or means, read together with Section 326A of the same Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

He allegedly stabbed his 31-year-old wife in a rented room at Jalan Tabuan here at around 11.20am on July 9.

The victim suffered bodily injuries and is currently warded at Sarawak General Hospital.

Yesterday’s online proceeding saw the accused, who has yet to undergo Covid-19 screening, appear from the Tabuan Jaya Police Station with his lawyer Lim Lian Kee.

The court later allowed the accused to be released on bail of RM10,000 with RM3,000 deposited, and with two local sureties.

The case is set for re-mention on Aug 13.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan appeared for the prosecution.